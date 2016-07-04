Johnson wins WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Dustin Johnson rallied past world number one Jason Day to triumph at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday.
Johnson, who ended the tournament on six under, carded a four-under-par 66 in the final round to claim a one-shot victory and will now head to next week's Open Championship as the man to beat, having claimed his maiden major title at last month’s U.S. Open.
That winning feeling.
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 3, 2016
Day looked on track for victory, but stumbled late on as he dropped three strokes on the closing stretch and was forced to settle for a tie for third with Jordan Spieth, Kevin Chappell and Matt Kuchar, all of whom finished on three under.
Scott Piercy finished in second on five-under after firing a level-par 70, while defending champion Shane Lowry finished 12 strokes adrift of Johnson in a tie for 36th.
Johnson, who started the day three strokes off the lead, kicked off his round with three birdies and a bogey on the front nine, which included a 26-foot birdie putt at the fifth. Successive birdies at the 13th and 14th continued to help his cause, but it wasn’t until he holed a 16-foot birdie putt at the 17th that he found himself atop the leaderboard and on the verge of victory.
Even though he went on to register a bogey at the 18th, the world number three held on to capture his third WGC title.
He drives for show AND putts for dough.
That's tough to beat. https://t.co/HiJgFV86Os
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 3, 2016
Piercy and Day were the overnight leaders heading into the final round at Firestone Country Club, but Piercy endured a highly turbulent round, which consisted of four birdies and four bogeys, and found Johnson to be just out of reach despite making a seven-foot birdie putt at final hole.
Day, meanwhile, began his round of 72 with a 47-foot chip-in eagle at the par-five second before proceeding to make a bogey at the ninth. Heading onto the back nine, the Australian started with a birdie at the 10th before his tournament went downhill as he made a bogey at the 15th and a double bogey at the par-five 16th after finding the water.
A further bogey at the 18th saw Day slump further down the standings and into a tie for third.
Spieth surged up seven spots on the leaderboard after carding a 67, which saw him make two birdies and a bogey on the front nine ,and two birdies, which included a 21-foot birdie putt at the 12th, on the back nine.