Spieth reveals major mindset

Two-time major winner Jordan Spieth has opened up on his thought process going into golf's majors.

The American arrives at Oakmont Country Club this week hoping to become the first player to defend the US Open title since Curtis Strange in 1988/9.

Spieth has notched up some superb results in his relatively young career, but what is perhaps more impressive is his form at the majors.

Including his back-to-back wins in 2015, Spieth has notched up six top-five finishes from 12 major starts as a professional. Clearly, he is doing something right.

For starters, the Texan counts the majors championships as double…

"Major championships are like two events in one," quipped the 22-year-old during a press conference on Monday.

"You have to have the patience for two rounds each round."

As a result, his preparation cannot be the same as any other PGA event. Sticking to his two-for-one philosophy, Spieth puts in twice as much training beforehand.

"We get into these courses and spend more and more time dissecting," added Spieth.

"The time that we put in at a major, you can't put in every single week. There's just not enough time there. You'll wear yourself out."

The final and perhaps most crucial aspect of the preparation is on the mental side of things, rather than the physical.

"A lot of it's just mental," he continued.

"I feel that we've geared everything up to peak at a major. And because I feel that way, it makes me as confident as I can be."

Spieth also revealed that he was far from his best form at the Masters this year, yet still held the lead going into the final back nine on Sunday. The secret? Confidence.

"Tee to green, I felt much worse than I did at events where I finished 25th at a tour event," he added.

"But because I just felt that we were ready and that we could do it and I could draw on past experience, especially at that event, we got into contention. I willed the putts in. I couldn't really describe it to you other than it just being kind of a mental state of being confident at the majors."