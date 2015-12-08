Ko in ESPN top 25 impact list

New Zealand golfing sensation Lydia Ko has been named as one of ESPN's 25 impact women athletes for 2015 after a very successful year.

The 18-year-old, world number one has won numerous awards in 2015 including being named LPGA Player of the Year, LPGA Tour Money Winner and the Best Female Golfer ESPY Award.

On October 26, she became the youngest player to win 10 events on a major tour at the age of 18 years, 6 months and 2 days.

On the ESPN list, Ko joins the likes of San Antonio Spurs assistant coach and former WNBA champion Becky Hammon, US footballer Carli Lloyd and UFC superstar Ronda Rousey.

"Amazing? Best? Legendary? Badass? Truth be told, there is no adjective that accurately describes golfer Lydia Ko and her feats in 2015," according to ESPNW.

"Perhaps what's most terrifying (yep, right word) for Ko's competitors? Ko believes she can improve."