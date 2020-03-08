David Drysdale cruelly denied maiden title as Jorge Campillo wins stunning Qatar play-off

Jorge Campillo claimed victory at the Qatar Masters as David Drysdale’s magnificent attempt at breaking his duck went unrewarded.

David Drysdale’s lengthy wait for a maiden European Tour win was extended in agonising fashion as Jorge Campillo came out on top following a remarkable five-hole play-off at the Qatar Masters.

Overnight leader Campillo initially threw away a glorious opportunity to win the tournament as he followed a dropped shot on the 16th with a double-bogey at the 17th in regulation play to slip back to 13 under.

Drysdale, seeking a first win in his 498th start on tour, narrowly missed a 10-footer for the win on the par-four 18th but twice looked set to prevail when he and Campillo repeatedly returned to the same hole for a play-off.

However, although the Scot – who shot 71 to his rival’s 72 on Sunday – twice produced perfect drives and outstanding approaches to secure back-to-back birdies on a hole that had previously yielded only six gains all day, Campillo dramatically prolonged the contest by sinking two lengthy putts for threes of his own.

Campillo Drysdale Golf of the highest quality in the playoff as both players birdie the 18th – twice!#QatarMasters pic.twitter.com/MwuqOHu3kH — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 8, 2020

In fading light at Education City GC, both men then parred 18 on two occasions before Campillo again made birdie, courtesy of another fine putt, and earned the title as Drysdale failed to convert a subsequent effort from around 15 feet.

The end result brought joy for Campillo – and a second European Tour crown on his 250th start – but was painfully cruel for Drysdale given his superb efforts over the extra holes.

Jeff Winther led at the turn on the final day, but he finished a shot adrift of the leading pair after dropping three shots on the back nine.

Winther was joined on 12 under by Kalle Samooja and Niklas Lemke, the latter shooting a six-under 65 to surge up the leaderboard.