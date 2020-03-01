Sami Valimaki manages to Finn-ish the job at Oman Open

At the third extra hole, Sami Valimaki saw off Brandon Stone to claim his first tournament success on the European Tour.

Sami Valimaki prevailed in a play-off with Brandon Stone at the Oman Open to claim a maiden European Tour title in just his sixth start.

Both players had been part of a six-way tie for the lead going into the final round, with windy conditions at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat making for an eventful Sunday finish to proceedings.

Frenchman Adrien Saddier set the clubhouse score on 12 under, with Stone then seizing top spot when he sunk a birdie putt from off the green at the 18th.

However, the South African was soon joined on 13 under when Valimaki found the cup with a long-range effort of his own at the same green, meaning a play-off was required to decide who would be crowned champion.

Following successive pars at the 18th from both, Stone’s wayward approach on the third attempt at the same hole handed his rival the advantage. The Finn duly held his nerve, a final four good enough for glory.

“It’s awesome,” the 21-year-old said. “There are not many words to say, it’s unbelievable.”

Saddier finished alone in third place, with Italian Guido Migliozzi – who had held the lead after the opening round – and Valimaki’s compatriot Mikko Korhonen a further shot back on 11 under.