Six men were at the top of the Oman Open leaderboard after Saturday’s third round, with former champion Joost Luiten and teenager Rasmus Hojgaard among the half a dozen.

Luiten, winner of the inaugural event two years ago, had a blemish-free 18 – having carded four bogeys on Friday – and his five-under-par 67 left him in a congested group at 11 under.

Hojgaard was one of the joint-overnight leaders but he had to battle back after a double-bogey seven at the sixth, while Stephen Gallacher, who also began the day on five under, dropped four shots across the last four holes to slip four shots off the leaders.

England’s Callum Shinkwin had a chance to take the outright lead into Sunday but he dropped a shot at the 18th to sign for a six-under 66.

Finnish pair Sami Valimaki and Mikko Korhonen produced the best two rounds of the day to move themselves into the tie at the top, the former making eight birdies in his 64, one better than his compatriot’s third-round score.

South African Brandon Stone completed the sextet at the summit following a bogey-free 67.