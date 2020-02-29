Teenager Rasmus Hojgaard and Stephen Gallacher share Oman Open lead

Rasmus Hojgaard is in position to challenge for his second professional win at the age of 18.

Teenager Rasmus Hojgaard moved into a share of the lead with Stephen Gallacher at the Oman Open.

The Danish youngster, who claimed his first professional win at the Mauritius Open in December, surged to nine under at the halfway stage with a four-under score of 68.

Gallacher – who turned pro in 1995, six years before Hojgaard was born – carded a five-under 67 to move into tied first after 36 holes, with Nicolas Colsaerts and Kalle Samooja a stroke behind the pair.

Guido Migliozzi, the overnight leader, could only manage a level-par 72, leaving him in a five-way tie for fifth on six under.

Lorenzo Gagli, restored to the field having been quarantined amid fears he may have contracted the coronavirus, is five-under after a second-round 70.

His compatriot Edoardo Molinari, who was isolated as a precautionary measure, is two-under going into the weekend.