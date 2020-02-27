It was the Italian players who were in focus for a variety of reasons in Muscat, where Guido Migliozzi leads the way.

Guido Migliozzi holds a one-shot lead after the first round of the Oman Open and Lorenzo Gagli is well poised despite a coronavirus scare on Thursday.

Migliozzi has missed the cut in all three tournaments he has entered this year, but the Italian should be in Muscat for the weekend after starting with a six-under 66.

The 23-year-old, a winner of two European Tour events in his rookie year on the Race to Dubai last season, made birdies at the 10th and 12th after starting on the back nine and reeled off three gains in a row following the turn.

Migliozzi picked up another shot at his final hole of the day to complete a first bogey-free round since the Turkish Open in November.

Brandon Stone, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard and Lee Taehee share second place, while English duo Andy Sullivan and Ross Fisher are among six players a further stroke back at Al Mouj Golf.

Gagli was withdrawn from the tournament along with Edoardo Molinari amid fears they may have contracted the coronavirus, with the former having exhibited flu-like symptoms.

The Italian duo, who had shared a hotel room, entered self-isolation but were reinstated in the tournament after a test showed Gagli did not have the virus.

Gagli put that episode behind him to move to three under when play was suspended with one hole to finish on his opening round, while Molinari was two under through 17.