Mickey Wright, 13-time major winner, dies at 85

Mickey Wright, who won 13 majors in an eight-year era of dominance and ranks among the greatest female golfers of all-time, has died at the age of 85.

The American, once described by Ben Hogan as having “the finest golf swing I ever saw”, died on Monday, the LPGA announced.

Wright was born in San Diego, California, and won 82 titles on the LPGA Tour, including her haul of majors.

She won both the Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open four times, landed the Titleholders Championship twice and also earned three wins at the Western Open.

The latter two ranked as majors at the time of Wright’s victories but are no longer part of the tour calendar.

“The PGA of America is deeply saddened by the passing of Mickey Wright, who will forever be one of the greatest to play our game. Her swing put the greats in awe & we are forever thankful for her efforts to advance women’s golf.” PGA President @suzywhaley pic.twitter.com/DHshlXonRH — PGA of America (@PGA) February 17, 2020

After retiring at the age of 34, Wright moved to Port St Lucie in Florida – where she spent the rest of her life.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said: “We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mickey Wright. We lost a legend, but we may also have lost the best swing in golf history today. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Only fellow American Patty Berg, who won 15 times from 1937 to 1958, has landed more majors than Wright.

Ten-time major winner Annika Sorenstam, a modern-day great, wrote on Twitter: “I am very sorry to learn about the passing of golf legend, Mickey Wright.

“She was one of the best women’s golfers of all time and by many accounts had the best swing in golf history.

“I have always respected Mickey and the way she chose to quietly go about her business and stay out of the limelight after she stopped playing.

“We are grateful for her many contributions to the game. May she rest in peace.”