Min Woo Lee wins Vic Open for first European Tour title

Min Woo Lee closed out victory at the Vic Open to clinch his first European Tour crown.

Min Woo Lee secured his maiden European Tour title with a two-stroke victory at the Vic Open on Sunday.

The Australian, 21, carded a four-under 68 in the final round at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads.

Lee finished at 19 under at the European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia tournament, two shots clear of Ryan Fox (64).

He fired four rounds in the 60s at the event, mixing five birdies with a bogey on Sunday.

He’s done it!! 21-year-old Min Woo Lee wins the #VicOpen and his maiden European Tour title! pic.twitter.com/rPpSyYafaG — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 9, 2020

Fox produced the best round of the day with his eight-under 64, but he fell short.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist (68), Marcus Fraser (70) and Travis Smyth (70) finished tied for third at 14 under.