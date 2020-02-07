Flawless Sciot-Siegrist hits the front at Vic Open

Alejandro Canizares could not replicate his 10 birdies on Thursday and Robin Sciot-Siegrist took advantage to top the leaderboard.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist navigated tricky conditions to finish round two of the Vic Open with a two-shot lead.

Frenchman Sciot-Siegrist came through the windier afternoon conditions on the Creek Course at 13th Beach Golf Club with eight birdies in a flawless 64, moving onto 14 under for the tournament.

“It was a great round. It was similar to [Thursday], I played really good golf and putted really well. Overall just a very nice round and everything is going great,” he told the European Tour.

“In general, I don’t have many expectations. I’m just trying to do my job, like really do what I need to do on the course and during practice rounds and everything.

“When I’m playing, obviously there’s pressure and everything, but I’m just trying to do my best and we’ll see at the end.

“There’s two more days, we’re only halfway. I played really good golf, hopefully it continues like that.”

Around the world and back, but Robin Sciot-Siegrist takes the lead at the #VicOpen with eight birdies today! The Frenchman has only recorded one bogey in 34 holes pic.twitter.com/9fc9wcKiRz — ISPS Handa Vic Open (@VicOpenGolf) February 7, 2020

Australian Travis Smyth is two strokes behind after a five-under 67 on the Beach Course, with a group consisting of Jed Morgan, Matthew Griffin, Jake McLeod and Min Woo Lee one further back.

Overnight leader Alejandro Canizares was unable to continue his strong start to the event, signing for a one-under 71 to slip to a six-way share of seventh that includes 2006 U.S. Open winner Geoff Ogilvy.