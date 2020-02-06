Alejandro Canizares hits 10 birdies in superb opening round at Vic Open

The Vic Open began on Thursday and Spain’s Alejandro Canizares made a strong start to lead ahead of day two.

Alejandro Canizares made a stunning start to the Vic Open on Thursday, enjoying a clinical round of 63 to take a two-shot lead in Victoria.

After starting on the 10th, the Spaniard enjoyed a brilliant opening to move to four under par after just five holes.

A bogey at 16 brought Canizares back down to Earth, though he immediately responded with another gain on the 17th.

Another five birdies followed after the turn, including his final three holes, ensuring Canizares finished at nine under and with a two-shot cushion ahead of four Australians – Matthew Griffin, Jake McLeod, Travis Smyth and Justin Warren – all of whom enjoyed bogey-less rounds.

Former U.S. Open winner Geoff Ogilvy is four off the lead, with an eagle on the 18th setting him up nicely for a potential challenge over the weekend, and he is backing himself if he moves into contention.

“That’s really why you do it. It’s the feeling. It’s not really the winning and the losing, it’s the being in it.” Another day, another insightful interview from @GeoffOgilvyGolf… An eagle on 18 and it’s an opening 67 for Geoff to be just four back! #VicOpen pic.twitter.com/q2yv6kVUEB — ISPS Handa Vic Open (@VicOpenGolf) February 6, 2020

“Certainly, I think there’s an advantage at that end of the tournament, last nine holes, last round – that’s an acquired skill,” he said.

“The first few times you’re in contention for a tournament, that’s very difficult. Everyone butchers it and then you get good at it and that’s not a skill I’ve forgotten, I don’t think.

“So, if I can get myself in the mix, I’d think I’d have a chance. I don’t think my name will look scary on a leaderboard, but I know I could hang in that situation.

“I can play golf anywhere and enjoy it, but the drug for me is the contention. When I wasn’t getting that, that’s why I didn’t really want to play golf tournaments anymore.

“That’s why you do it – the feeling. It’s not really the winning, it’s being in it.”

Last year’s victor David Law is tied for 30th on four under par.