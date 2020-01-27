Stunning Tiger Woods shot jumps out of second hole at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods needs plenty to go his way at Torrey Pines on Sunday, but luck was against him at the second hole

Tiger Woods’ bid for a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour title in round four at the Farmers Insurance Open got off to a remarkable start on Sunday.

A disappointing back nine the previous day at Torrey Pines left Woods five shots adrift of leader Jon Rahm heading into the final 18 holes, and a tough bogey at the first sent the 15-time major champion tumbling further down the leaderboard.

But Woods responded in stunning fashion at the second, seemingly holing out with an 141-yard effort from the fairway for eagle.

The ball jumped back out of the hole, though, leaving Woods to settle for a tap-in birdie that boosted him back to seven under as Rahm got his round under way.