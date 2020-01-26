Sebastian Soderberg sprints to record-breaking 97-minute round in Dubai

Deciding he needed a new plan after three challenging days, Sebastian Soderberg set about breaking a record in Dubai.

Sebastian Soderberg raced into the record books as he completed the quickest round in European Tour history at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

The Swede was the first man out on the course and at times sprinted between holes to rush through the final round in a record-breaking 97 minutes.

Soderberg birdied the fifth hole and bogeyed four others en route to a three-over 75, equal to his second-round score and superior to the five-over 77 he carded on Saturday.

“I just tried to play as fast as possible,” the 29-year-old told the European Tour’s media channel.

“I felt like it would be a fun thing to do and I didn’t necessarily think it would hurt my game too much.

97 minutes. 75 shots. Sebastian Söderberg on the fastest round in European Tour history.#ODDC pic.twitter.com/4J4TxH9wV1 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 26, 2020

“I said we would try to go as fast as possible the first five, six holes, but I took my time – or a little time – on putts and all the shots and just ran in between.

“I played quite well in the beginning, so we just kept going. I struggled the last two days so I figured it wouldn’t really hurt my game just to jog in between and not think too much. I think three over is not bad, with zero fairways hit.”

Younger brother Jasper caddied for Soderberg and admitted it was difficult at times to keep up the pace.

“Feeling better now,” he said. “There were some tough spots out there. Not running for a while, I got to catch my breath. Now I’m feeling pretty good about it.”