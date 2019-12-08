Matt Jones holds off Louis Oosthuizen to claim second Australian Open crown

Australian Matt Jones became a dual winner of the tournament after holding on for a one-stroke victory following his final-round 69.
Matt Jones denied a fast-finishing Louis Oosthuizen to secure his second Australian Open title in Sydney on Sunday.
Jones became a dual winner of the tournament after holding on for a one-stroke victory following his final-round 69 at The Australian Golf Club.
Winner of the Australian Open in 2015, Australian golfer Jones entered the final day with a three-shot advantage.
But 2010 Open Championship winner Oosthuizen (66) threatened to spoil the party when he eagled the 72nd hole and cut Jones’ lead to just one stroke.
He joins an elite group, including Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Peter Thomson, Greg Norman and Jordan Spieth, as the only players to have won the title twice.
