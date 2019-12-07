Golf |

Antoine Rozner & Thomas Detry join Hill in share of Mauritius lead

Antoine Rozner at the Mauritius Open

Antoine Rozner, Calum Hill and Thomas Detry are tied at the top of the leaderboard after round three of the Mauritius Open.

There is a three-way tie at the top of the Mauritius Open leaderboard going into the final round after Saturday surges from Antoine Rozner and Thomas Detry.

Calum Hill had held a one-shot lead after 36 holes, but saw that advantage evaporate at Heritage Golf Club.

Rozner, who had been two off the pace, carded a six-under-par 66 that included an eagle at the fifth and moved him level with Hill, who went round in 68.

Only a birdie-birdie finish – the second a monster putt – kept Hill in a share of the lead at the end of a round in which he struggled to match the scoring he produced in his 64 on Friday.

“It was nice to have a couple of birdies to finish off and sneak back into a tie for the lead,” Hill said in quotes reported the European Tour. “Happy with how it finished off. It was similar to my morning round [on Friday], wasn’t much wind then either. The scoring was good out there if you played well.”

Detry sunk seven birdies as he struck a five-under 67 to move to 16 under, with each of the trio eyeing their first win on the European Tour.

Rasmus Hojgaard and Sihwan Kim are a shot off the pace, with Renato Paratore and Brandon Stone a stroke further back.

