Antoine Rozner, Calum Hill and Thomas Detry are tied at the top of the leaderboard after round three of the Mauritius Open.
There is a three-way tie at the top of the Mauritius Open leaderboard going into the final round after Saturday surges from Antoine Rozner and Thomas Detry.
Calum Hill had held a one-shot lead after 36 holes, but saw that advantage evaporate at Heritage Golf Club.
Rozner, who had been two off the pace, carded a six-under-par 66 that included an eagle at the fifth and moved him level with Hill, who went round in 68.
Only a birdie-birdie finish – the second a monster putt – kept Hill in a share of the lead at the end of a round in which he struggled to match the scoring he produced in his 64 on Friday.
HUGE putt from @CalumHill_golf!
Detry sunk seven birdies as he struck a five-under 67 to move to 16 under, with each of the trio eyeing their first win on the European Tour.
Rasmus Hojgaard and Sihwan Kim are a shot off the pace, with Renato Paratore and Brandon Stone a stroke further back.