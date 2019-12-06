Five-way tie for Mauritius Open lead

The top of the leaderboard at the Mauritius Open is congested, with five players sharing the lead and another nine within one stroke.

Five players carded rounds of 66 to share the Mauritius Open lead after Thursday’s play.

Rasmus Hojgaard, Benjamin Hebert, Romain Langasque, Brandon Stone and Grant Forrest all finished six under.

A further nine players fared only one shot worse to leave the leaderboard tightly congested heading into round two.

Of the leading quintet, rookie Hojgaard was the only man to go blemish-free, with his impressive card also featuring an eagle at the seventh.

Secure card at Q-School

6 under opening round

Bogey-free What a start from the 18-year-old Dane #AfrAsiaOpen pic.twitter.com/yKldrQEjk7 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) December 5, 2019

He and French duo Herbert and Langasque have never won on the European Tour, and the same applies to Forrest.

The Scot made gains at each of the par-fives, including a three at the 14th, and acknowledged how important those holes will be this week.

“The par-fives are key, they are all reachable,” he told the European Tour website.

“You get the tee shots away there and there are really good chances, so you need to make the most of them.”