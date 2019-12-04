Jon Rahm named European Tour Golfer of the Year after stellar 2019

After following in Seve Ballesteros’ footsteps by winning the Race to Dubai, Jon Rahm has replicated the Spanish great again.

Jon Rahm has been named European Tour Golfer of the Year.

Rahm enjoyed a superb 2019, which he ended by winning the Race to Dubai with victory in the World Tour Championship last month.

He became the first Spaniard since the late great Seve Ballesteros to finish a year as European number one.

Rahm prevailed in the Irish Open and Open de Espana as well as in Dubai, while recording two top-10 finishes at majors.

He was tied-ninth at The Masters and tied-third at the US Open, the latter performance at Pebble Beach marking his best finish at a major.

Rahm is the second Spaniard to win the award in the last three years, with Sergio Garcia having claimed it in 2017.

“It is a huge honour for me to be named the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year,” said Rahm. “To emulate another of Seve’s achievements in winning this award is very humbling, and I’m so proud of what I have achieved this year.

“To win both the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and DP World Tour Championship for a second time, as well as defend the Open de Espana, were all incredible moments.

“But to finish the year as winner of the Race to Dubai is something I’m incredibly proud of achieving at this early stage in my career.”