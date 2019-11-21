A closing eagle three put Rory McIlroy in the running after the first round in Dubai on Thursday, with Mike Lorenzo-Vera one shot ahead.

Rory McIlroy described his stunning approach to the 18th as “possibly the best shot I’ve hit all year” as he closed with an eagle to surge into contention on day one of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

The four-time major winner, seeking a third title at Jumeirah Golf Estates, carded a 64 on Thursday to sit one stroke behind leader Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the season-ending European Tour event.

McIlroy pulled clear in second spot, two ahead of Race to Dubai contender Jon Rahm, with a three at the par-five last set up by a booming drive and pinpoint approach shot that landed within three feet of the pin.

“It’s possibly the best shot I’ve hit all year,” the world number two told Sky Sports. “It was one of those where if you get it right and you button it, it’s going to be perfect.

“The two shots into the last were right up there with the two best shots I’ve hit this year, I would say.

“I’m feeling comfortable with my game. I have done for the last while. I felt like [this] was just more of the same of how I’ve been feeling.

“I hit some really quality shots coming in which gives me a lot of confidence going into the next few days.”

McIlroy recently added an eye-catching finishing touch to his home, with the addition of a trophy cabinet that he would dearly love to contribute to this weekend.

His wife Erika had the cabinet put in place when McIlroy was busy securing further silverware at last month’s WGC-HSBC Champions.

“It’s sort of the last room that we’ve been waiting on to get finished in the house,” the Northern Irishman explained. “I like to have [the trophies] out so, in a reflective moment, I can go and have a look at all I’ve achieved on the golf course the last few years.

“I had not seen them – they were in storage for a year and a half – so just to come back to it was really nice.

“It’s a nice reflective moment, but it’s also a motivational moment that this is what I can do and I want more of it.”