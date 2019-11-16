Zander Lombard holds slender lead in Sun City

Zander Lombard recovered from a double bogey to regain the lead at Gary Player Country Club after Louis Oosthuizen had hit the front.

Zander Lombard will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the Nedbank Golf Challenge despite his worst round of the week on home soil.

Lombard, chasing a first European Tour title, ground it out with a level-par 72 in Sun City to hold a slender advantage over fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen and Belgian Thomas Detry.

World number 234 Lombard started his third round with two-shot lead and extended that by one, but a double-bogey six at the eighth hole following a dropped shot at six put Oosthuizen out in front.

Lombard recovered with four birdies in the space of seven holes and despite another bogey at 16, he is the man to catch on 11 under at Gary Player Country Club.

The 24-year-old said: “I’m still in the lead. I’ve got to stay positive and I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.

“I just couldn’t get it going today. I didn’t really make any mistakes, I just missed two or three fairways that really put me behind the eight ball and you can’t attack this golf course if you’re not in the fairway.

“I don’t want to sound cocky but it’s been a long time coming. I’ve really made big strides in how I do things on and off the golf course. It’s nice to get some feedback and some results from the hard work.”

Oosthuizen is hot on the heels of his compatriot after carding a one-under 71, two bogeys costing him the lead on moving day.

Detry moved level with Oosthuizen by shooting a three-under 69, while Oliver Wilson rose into a share of fourth spot with a five-under 67 to join Marcus Kinhult on eight under.

Defending champion Lee Westwood is among six players who are five shots adrift of the leader.