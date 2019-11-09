Matthias Schwab pulls clear in Turkey title tussle

On a day when several of his rivals went backwards, Matthias Schwab pulled further clear in Turkey in pursuit of a maiden European Tour win.
Matthias Schwab increased his Turkish Airlines Open lead to three shots as Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton and Benjamin Hebert surged into contention.
Schwab – seeking a maiden European Tour win – slept on a one-stroke advantage over Danny Willett, Ross Fisher, Thomas Detry and Alex Noren, but only Fisher could cling to the Austrian’s coattails in Antalya on Saturday.
Indeed, while Schwab – who eagled the first and birdied the last, just as he had on Friday – carded a composed 66, Detry signed for a 73 as Willett and Noren each hit 74.
Fisher’s 68 puts him in a five-man chasing group that includes Hatton and 2018 Masters champion Reed, who both went round in 65, while Frenchman Hebert went one better in the joint-best round of the day.
A serious statement of intent
Schwab eagles the 1st in style.#TurkishAirlinesOpen #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/qRbPbnJkZf
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 9, 2019
“The game plan is going to be the same as it’s been the last three days,” said the 24-year-old, who has secured nine top-10 finishes this season.
“The course is gettable and there are a lot of birdies out there so I’ll just stay aggressive because pars won’t be enough.”
Justin Rose saw his bid for a third consecutive win at the tournament stymied by a one-over-par 73, while fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell was disqualified after failing to complete the fourth hole – his 13th having started on the back nine – after making multiple visits to the water.