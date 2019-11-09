Matthias Schwab pulls clear in Turkey title tussle

On a day when several of his rivals went backwards, Matthias Schwab pulled further clear in Turkey in pursuit of a maiden European Tour win.

Matthias Schwab increased his Turkish Airlines Open lead to three shots as Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton and Benjamin Hebert surged into contention.

Schwab – seeking a maiden European Tour win – slept on a one-stroke advantage over Danny Willett, Ross Fisher, Thomas Detry and Alex Noren, but only Fisher could cling to the Austrian’s coattails in Antalya on Saturday.

Indeed, while Schwab – who eagled the first and birdied the last, just as he had on Friday – carded a composed 66, Detry signed for a 73 as Willett and Noren each hit 74.

Fisher’s 68 puts him in a five-man chasing group that includes Hatton and 2018 Masters champion Reed, who both went round in 65, while Frenchman Hebert went one better in the joint-best round of the day.

A serious statement of intent Schwab eagles the 1st in style.#TurkishAirlinesOpen #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/qRbPbnJkZf — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 9, 2019

Heading into Sunday on 18 under par and with some big names on his trail, Schwab has no intention to alter his aggressive approach.

“The game plan is going to be the same as it’s been the last three days,” said the 24-year-old, who has secured nine top-10 finishes this season.

“The course is gettable and there are a lot of birdies out there so I’ll just stay aggressive because pars won’t be enough.”

Justin Rose saw his bid for a third consecutive win at the tournament stymied by a one-over-par 73, while fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell was disqualified after failing to complete the fourth hole – his 13th having started on the back nine – after making multiple visits to the water.