Maybe Tiger Woods dislikes me! – Greg Norman says Woods is yet to respond to his Masters letter

Greg Norman has claimed Tiger Woods is yet to respond to his letter of congratulations for winning the Masters in April.

Woods returned to the pinnacle of golf when he clinched a fifth triumph – and first in 14 years – at Augusta, taking his haul of major titles to 15.

Former world number one Norman, who won The Open in 1986 and 1993, stated he delivered a handwritten message to the 43-year-old, who resides close to the Australian in Jupiter, Florida.

However, Norman says he never received a response from Woods.

“I’m going to draw on my experience of the past in terms of what Jack Nicklaus did for me, what Arnold Palmer did for me, where there was that respect handed off from the generation before you,” Norman said in an interview with Men’s Health magazine.

“It’s a code of conduct in a lot of ways. Very few people know this, when Tiger won the Masters this year, I wrote him a handwritten note and drove down my road, maybe a quarter of a mile, and hand-delivered it to his guard at his gate.

“I said, ‘Hey, this is Greg Norman here. I’ve got a note for Tiger – can you please hand-deliver it to him?’

“Well, I never heard a word back from the guy. When I won my first major championship, Jack Nicklaus was the first person to walk down out of the TV tower and congratulate me.

“I don’t know, maybe Tiger just dislikes me. I have no idea. I’ve never had a conversation with him about it.

“I’ve always been respectful about what his father did for him. I played nine holes with him at his father’s and IMG’s request when Tiger was 14 or 15 and I was the number one player in the world, to give an assessment of this kid. So, I have always been willing.”

After returning from knee surgery, Woods matched Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories with success at the inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan.