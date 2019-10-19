Nicolas Colsaerts takes charge at Le Golf National

You have to go back to 2012 for Nicolas Colsaerts’ last European Tour win, but the Belgian is the man to catch in Paris.

Nicolas Colsaerts will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Open de France after giving himself a golden opportunity to end his title drought on Saturday.

Colsaerts has not won a European Tour tournament since 2012, but a four-under 67 in his third round put the Belgian 13 under with a nice cushion at Le Golf National.

The 36-year-old can retain his playing privileges with a victory on Sunday and he enhanced his chances of achieving that on moving day.

Colsaerts hit the turn in 34 after making back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth holes, then made another three gains on the back nine with just one bogey at 17.

-13 Colsaerts

-10 Coetzee

-9 Donaldson

-9 Kitayama

-8 J.B Hansen

-8 Moynihan

-8 Ramsay 18 holes to play in France — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 19, 2019

George Coetzee shared the lead with Colsaerts after the second round in Paris, but the South African will start the last round with ground to make up after signing for a one-under 70.

Coetzee dropped a shot at the second but gained momentum after the turn with three birdies in a row, only for a double bogey at the 13th to halt his charge.

Jamie Donaldson rose into a share of third place with a brilliant five-under 66, a bogey at 13 the only blemish on the Welshman’s card.

Kurt Kitayama is alongside Donaldson on nine under, while Richie Ramsay, Gavin Moynihan and Joachim B Hansen are a further stroke back.

Hansen showed great character to recover from a quintuple bogey at 13, birdying the next four holes to move into a share of fifth spot.