Bernd Wiesberger steals stunning victory at Italian Open

Matt Fitzpatrick was made to pay for his highest round of the week at the Italian Open, as Bernd Wiesberger triumphed on Sunday.

Bernd Wiesberger produced a superb six-under 65 at the Italian Open on Sunday to snatch victory from Matt Fitzpatrick by a single stroke.

Wiesberger had been solid if unspectacular all week, sitting three shots behind overnight leader Fitzpatrick heading into the final round in Rome.

But the Austrian found his best form over the last 18 holes as several around him stuttered, with Fitzpatrick only managing a 69 – his highest score of the tournament.

It meant Wiesberger’s bogey-free effort was enough to win on the European Tour for the third time this year, having missed much of the 2018 season with a wrist injury.

The 34-year-old also returned to the top of the Race to Dubai standings while climbing to 22nd in the world rankings.

“It’s been a great summer for me,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of good golf shown and a lot of progress after coming back from the injury last year.

“I’ve won three times this year and it’s been the same every time, I’ve just really enjoyed my time and I’m positive to be back out there because I know how tough it was when I had to withdraw from these great events.

“I feel excited about what is ahead of us in these last four events.”

Fitzpatrick was far from the only player to allow Wiesberger through, as both Kurt Kitayama (12 under in third) and Robert MacIntyre (11 under in joint-fourth) played even-par rounds.

Fitzpatrick said: “To lose by one is obviously very disappointing. I think I’ve played well when I’ve been up there on a Sunday, just other people really keep grinding and I keep coming up from behind.

“It is what it is. It’s still a great week, I’m here to win and not here to just make up the numbers.”

Matt Wallace tied for seventh despite a 72, having started the day level with Wiesberger.

Justin Rose made a seven-under 64 but it was not nearly enough to atone for Saturday’s miserable 78 that had him back at par, finishing in a tie for 15th.