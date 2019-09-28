Justin Rose produces incredible Kingsbarns front nine but Matthew Jordan leads Dunhill Links

On a day when the weather hindered a number of fast-starting stars in Scotland, Justin Rose and youngster Matthew Jordan excelled

Justin Rose played the front nine in just 28 at Kingsbarns on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship but could only move into a share of fifth as invitee Matthew Jordan led.

Rose, who is playing with pop superstar and actor Justin Timberlake in the team event, produced an incredible flying start to put himself in contention at the Kingsbarns course.

A run of six birdies and an eagle in eight holes from the second saw the Englishman quickly build on his opening 68 at Carnoustie, moving to 12 under for the week at the tournament that is contested at three Scottish courses.

However, Rose ended the day on the same score as a double-bogey at the 11th stunted his progress, signing for an impressive yet slightly underwhelming eight-under 64.

Joakim Lagergren also made hay at Kingsbarns as he signed for a stunning bogey-free 10-under 62.

That put him joint-second and one shot behind surprise package Jordan, who lit up St Andrews with a 64 to reach 14 under, despite, like Rose, slowing in dreary conditions on his second nine holes.

The 23-year-old Jordan made an eagle at the par-four third on the Old Course and then reeled off five consecutive birdies, yet he added only one more, at the 13th hole.

Jordan, fifth in the Challenge Tour rankings, jumped at the chance of an invitation to play this week.

He told Sky Sports when asked if a possible 59 had crossed his mind: “It did once.

7-under thru 8 holes @matthew_jordan7 had this for a front nine 28 at the Old Course, St Andrews… #DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/qbL6T0pxv8 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 27, 2019

“I’ve got a couple of friends here and they were quick to tell me they wanted the same on the back nine. It was in my head but I knew the rain was coming in as well.

“I wish I could maybe have given it a better chance but I’m still happy.”

Calum Hill (St Andrews) and Matthew Southgate (Kingsbarns) joined Lagergren on 13 under with rounds of 65 and 66 respectively, with Victor Perez, Jordan Smith, Ryan Fox, Russell Knox (all Carnoustie) and Richie Ramsay (St Andrews) joining Rose a shot further back.

South African Justin Walters had led overnight but carded a 71 at Carnoustie, falling to a tie for 17th on 10 under.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy each played Kingsbarns, with the former shooting 69 to improve to nine under as the latter moved up the leaderboard with a 66 but was still only eight under.