Scott tied for lead as Romo impresses in Napa

Adam Scott carded a seven-under-par 65 for a share of the one-stroke lead after day one of the PGA Tour tournament on Thursday.
Former world number one Adam Scott ended the opening round in a tie for the Safeway Open lead alongside Andrew Landry, while former NFL quarterback Tony Romo produced a fine display.
Scott carded a seven-under-par 65 for a share of the one-stroke lead after day one of the PGA Tour tournament in Napa, California on Thursday.
The Australian golfer was almost flawless at the Silverado Country Club, where Scott bogeyed one hole while posting an eagle and six birdies.
American Landry joined Scott atop the leaderboard thanks to his bogey-free performance, which included seven birdies.
Six and an.
Solo leader Adam Scott had a start on Thursday @SafewayOpen. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/05Oz2EUceO
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 26, 2019
Ex-Dallas Cowboys QB Romo posted a two-under-par 70 to be among 22 players tied for 29th position heading into the second round.
Romo – a four-time Pro Bowler who retired in 2016 – is appearing in just his fourth PGA Tour event.
Closing birdie for @TonyRomo.
His fifth birdie on the day. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/33441se3Tq
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 26, 2019
Amateur Romo upstaged stars Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson in the opening round of the Safeway Open, as well as defending champion Kevin Tway following his 71.
Thomas – winner of the 2017 FedEx Cup and US PGA Championship – experienced a mixed round with an eagle, three birdies and four bogeys for a one-under-par 71.
Started the last hole over par.
Finished under par. @JustinThomas34 with the to end his round.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/fM0WchoIet
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 27, 2019