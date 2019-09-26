Rory McIlroy: FedEx Cup & Race to Dubai double unlikely

A three-time Race to Dubai champion, Rory McIlroy is not anticipating winning it for a fourth time after his FedEx Cup success.

Rory McIlroy has little confidence he can add to his FedEx Cup title by winning the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

McIlroy won the Tour Championship and with it the $15million in prize money awarded to the FedEx Cup champion with a three-stroke victory at East Lake last month.

He is 24th in the Race to Dubai rankings with eight more events before the World Tour Championship in Dubai brings the European Tour season to a close.

McIlroy will attempt to improve his standing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week.

However, the four-time major winner is not holding out much hope of being able to win the Race to Dubai for the fourth time in his career, as his schedule is unlikely to help him secure enough points.

“I wouldn’t be too confident about doing the double,” McIlroy told Sky Sports. “I’m just not playing enough to do that.

“I’m playing here, then I’m going to the Far East to play a PGA Tour event in Japan and then play in China [at the WGC-HSBC Champions], which is a co-sanctioned event, and then play Dubai.

Thanks for a great week, @BMWPGA! Off to Scotland for some golf with my dad. pic.twitter.com/5KBRnTneI4 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 23, 2019

“I’m probably not playing enough to win the Race to Dubai, but you never know if I win a couple and at least give myself a chance.”

McIlroy has five top-10 finishes from his past six events across both tours and is determined to try to keep the momentum going until the end of the campaign.

“I guess it’s been hard to not view what happened a few weeks ago in Atlanta [at the Tour Championship] as like the end of the season for me,” McIlroy added.

“I’ve really needed to try to reset and try to focus on these next few weeks and play well going into the real end of the year.”