Garcia and Shinkwin share lead going into KLM Open final day

Sergio Garcia holds a share of the lead with Callum Shinkwin going into the final day of the KLM Open, while Matt Wallace broke the course record with a 63 at The International.

Seeking a first win of 2019, his last triumph having come at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters last October, Garcia carded a third-round 66 in Amsterdam on Saturday.

That moved the former Masters champion to 15 under par for the tournament. He and Shinkwin sit two shots clear of Nicolai Hojgaard in third.

Overnight leader Scott Jamieson tumbled out of contention with a miserable four-over 76, a double bogey on the third setting the tone for a day to forget.

That opened the door for Garcia, who hit six birdies – including vital gains at 17 and 18 – in a bogey-free round that ensured he has only dropped one shot through 54 holes.

His chief competition on Sunday will come from world number 446 Shinkwin, who withdrew from his last two European Tour events after being affected by food poisoning followed by a back injury.

Callum Shinkwin’s last two starts: • Withdrew (food poisoning)

• Withdrew (back injury) He leads the #KLMOpen. pic.twitter.com/AnvhIKKqp4 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 14, 2019

The Englishman matched Garcia’s six-under effort on moving day courtesy of three birdies in the final five holes.

Shinkwin’s compatriot James Morrison is within striking distance three strokes off the pace, just behind Denmark’s Hojgaard.

Wallace is also in contention after a stunning round which was three shots better than anyone else in the field. He is in a tie for fifth with Matthew Southgate and Steven Brown, four shots behind the leaders at 11 under.

Further down the leaderboard, Patrick Reed shot 70 to move on to five under par – putting him 10 behind Garcia and Shinkwin.