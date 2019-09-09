European Tour: Casey ends five-year wait for European Tour title with victory in Hamburg

After five years without a European Tour title triumph, Paul Casey won the European Open by a one-shot margin in Hamburg.

Paul Casey won his first European Tour title in five years after clinching the European Open crown in thrilling fashion on Sunday.

Casey shared the lead at 12 under par with Bernd Wiesberger, Robert MacIntyre and Bernd Ritthammer heading into the final three holes in Hamburg.

The Englishman had started the final round one shot adrift of overnight leaders MacIntyre and Ritthammer, and posted three-under 31 on the front nine to maintain his position.

MacIntyre held a one-shot lead at the halfway stage, but a mistake on the 12th gave Casey a chance which the 42-year-old took advantage of with a birdie on the next hole.

Casey was pegged back but nosed himself back ahead on the 16th with a superb birdie putt, with MacIntyre and Ritthammer squandering the opportunity to force a play-off on the 18th.

It was enough to earn Casey a one-shot victory, as he finished on a six-under 66 and 14 under par overall.

“I get emotional at every victory but this year’s been so fantastic,” Casey said after winning his 14th European Tour trophy.

“This is an incredibly prestigious trophy, it’s got a lot of history to it on the European Tour and I’m so happy to be champion.

“Every hole is crucial, and big putts on 16 and 17, it was nice to make the putts when it counted, and that really was the key this week.”