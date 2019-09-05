Dustin Johnson undergoes knee surgery

World number three Dustin Johnson is expected to play again in 2019 despite undergoing knee surgery.

Dustin Johnson has undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee, the PGA Tour has confirmed.

World number three Johnson is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure and return to action later this year.

Johnson recorded just one victory last season, that coming at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and finished 29th in the FedEx Cup standings.

The 35-year-old placed second in each of the two opening majors of 2019, at the Masters and US PGA Championship, but ended tied for 35th and 51st at the U.S. Open and The Open respectively.