It was a day of celebration at the Cervino Open for David Carey, who shot 57 in Italy.

David Carey wrote his name into the record books with a sublime 57 at the Cervino Open on the Alps Tour.

Carey’s card showed 11 birdies in Thursday’s blemish-free round in Italy and he was leading the 54-hole tournament by four strokes.

The Irishman’s score is one better than Jim Furyk’s PGA Tour best of 58, the same number achieved by Stephan Jaeger and Ryo Ishikawa on the Web.com Tour and Japan Golf Tour respectively.

Carey, starting at the 10th, went out in just 27 strokes and picked up four more birdies on his way home.