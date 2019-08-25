A blistering finish to his third round gave Erik van Rooyen a golden opportunity to win his first European Tour title.
Erik van Rooyen will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Invitation after making a late charge on moving day.
Van Rooyen made a red-hot finish to his third round at Hills Golf & Sports Club, recording birdies at five of the last six holes to sign for a six-under 64.
The South Africa hit the turn in 35 after three gains and a couple of bogeys before surging to the top of the leaderboard on 13 under in Gothenburg.
Van Rooyen, eyeing a first European Tour title, holds the slenderest of advantages over Wade Ormsby, Wu Ashun and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Clubhouse leader @FredVR_ #ScandinavianInvitation pic.twitter.com/DZCrZFVHuc
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 24, 2019
Ormsby lit up the back nine with five gains to card a five-under 65, while Wu is well poised as a result of his 67.
Dean Burmester rocketed into contention with a magnificent 62, the lowest round of the day, which included an eagle-two at the 12th and six birdies.
Jamie Donaldson, Gavin Moynihan, Alexander Levy and home hope Henrik Stenson have three shots to make up on the sole leader.