Thomas Pieters takes lead in Czech Masters

After his 2015 win in Prague, Thomas Pieters positioned himself for a second Czech Masters title with a stunning Saturday round.

Thomas Pieters will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Czech Masters after a blistering Saturday front nine in Prague.

The 2016 Ryder Cup player, who won this event in 2015, overhauled overnight leader Edoardo Molinari with a fine 66 to move to 16 under overall.

A run of four birdies in a row saw him walk off the seventh green with the outright lead and things got even better before the turn.

Despite missing a putt to extend his streak on eight, a superb second shot allowed the Belgian to tap in an eagle three at the ninth.

And he finished in style too, profiting from a sublime approach to close with another gain to move six under for the day, a stroke clear of Adri Arnaus, who went one better than him with a 65 on Saturday.

“I think the key to that front nine was the driving,” Thomas told the European Tour website.

“I hit it really far and straight so that was presenting a lot of birdie opportunities and a lot of short clubs into the holes.

“To convert the putt on nine after a wonderful six iron in was great, and it’s the closest I’ve come to a two on a par five.”

Molinari is one of four players tied for third on 14 under alongside Hugo Leon and Swedish duo Robert Karlsson and Rikard Karlberg.