Thomas Pieters takes lead in Czech Masters

After his 2015 win in Prague, Thomas Pieters positioned himself for a second Czech Masters title with a stunning Saturday round.
Thomas Pieters will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Czech Masters after a blistering Saturday front nine in Prague.
The 2016 Ryder Cup player, who won this event in 2015, overhauled overnight leader Edoardo Molinari with a fine 66 to move to 16 under overall.
A run of four birdies in a row saw him walk off the seventh green with the outright lead and things got even better before the turn.
Despite missing a putt to extend his streak on eight, a superb second shot allowed the Belgian to tap in an eagle three at the ninth.
“I think the key to that front nine was the driving,” Thomas told the European Tour website.
“I hit it really far and straight so that was presenting a lot of birdie opportunities and a lot of short clubs into the holes.
“To convert the putt on nine after a wonderful six iron in was great, and it’s the closest I’ve come to a two on a par five.”
Molinari is one of four players tied for third on 14 under alongside Hugo Leon and Swedish duo Robert Karlsson and Rikard Karlberg.