Thailand star only ASEAN representative in highest paid female athletes list

Every year Forbes magazine releases a lost of the world’s best-paid athletes. The list itself includes their total earnings, prize money, endorsements, and several other means of increasing the athletes’ value. In their latest list, Forbes has revealed the top 15 highest-paid female athletes in 2019, with one representative from Thailand!

Thailand golfer Ariya Jutanugarn has made it onto the Forbes rich list. The 23-year-old has been ranked fifteenth (15) in the world’s highest-paid female athletes in 2019 list by the magazine, making her the only South East representative.

According to Forbes, Ariya earned a total of $5.3 Million this year, with $3.3 Million based on her performances. The remaining $2 Million, as calculated by the magazine, come from the youngster’s endorsements, including the likes of Thai Airways and Toyota.

The 23-year-old pro golfer also won the LPGA Tour’s Race to the CME Globe season-long points competition. She was also handed the accompanying $1 Million bonus.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams continues to top the charts as the world’s highest-paid female athlete with a total earning of $29.2 Million. Furthermore, twelve of the fifteen spots on the list are accompanied by tennis stars, with Ariya, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, and United States of America football player Alex Morgan the only exceptions.