The LPGA British Open teed off on Thursday, with South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai finishing with a seven-under 65 to take a first-round lead.

A winner of two Ladies European Tour events, Buhai has yet to triumph on the LPGA since joining in 2008 but was in fine form on Thursday, highlighting her seven-under round with eight birdies.

Immediately behind Buhai sat Hinako Shibuno and Danielle Kang, who both carded 66.

Defending champion Georgia Hall kept herself within touching distance of the lead with a three-under 69, while world number one Ko Jin-young overcame a bogey at the 12th and double at the 14th to finish with 68.

Hall – who revealed in the build-up to the tournament her trophy from 2018 had been stolen from her car – did not hit a bogey in a consistent first round but managed just three birdies.

Charley Hull, the other British hopeful, made a bright start to her campaign to win a first major title, shooting a five-under 67 on her home course.

“It puts a bit of pressure on me, but I played quite well today,” Hull said.

“It’s quite tricky because I know where not to miss it. I’ve hit shots around here and you just don’t want to think of them because obviously it’s my home golf course.”

Laura Davies, a four-time major champion, now faces a fight to make the cut, however, as she finished with a 10-over 82.