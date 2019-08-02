South Korean duo An Byeong-hun and Im Sung-jae share a one-stroke lead at the Wyndham Championship.
An and Im shot bogey-free opening rounds at the Sedgefield Country Club to share a one-stroke lead in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The South Korean pair are both looking for their first wins on the PGA Tour, but top what is a congested leaderboard.
Spieth is part of a tie for seventh at six under after shooting a mixed 64 that included an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys.
Mackenzie Hughes, Rory Sabbatini, Patrick Rodgers and Johnson Wagner are ahead of that group after carding 63s.
Paul Casey made a decent start with a five-under 65, while Hideki Matsuyama opened with a 67.