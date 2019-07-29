Making just his sixth professional start, Collin Morikawa claimed the Barracuda Championship.

Collin Morikawa broke through for his maiden PGA Tour win in just his sixth professional start, claiming the Barracuda Championship on Sunday.

Morikawa, 22, earned a three-point win in Reno, Nevada, after a brilliant final round that saw him hole seven birdies in the modified stableford format.

The American was making just his sixth PGA Tour start as a professional and he secured victory with 47 points, ahead of Troy Merritt (44), John Chin (40) and Robert Streb (40).

Morikawa made two birdies on the front nine before a stunning finish, producing four more on his final five holes, including a 29-foot putt on the 17th.

He came into the tournament on the back of two top-five finishes, while his worst result since his professional debut in June was a tied for 36th at the Travelers Championship.