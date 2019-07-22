Jim Herman secured a one-stroke win at the Barbasol Championship for his second PGA Tour victory.



Jim Herman claimed his first PGA Tour win in more than three years with a one-stroke victory at the Barbasol Championship.

The American carded a two-under 70 in the final round at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville in Kentucky, finishing at 26 under.

Kelly Kraft finished second after also shooting a final-round 70, his bogey at the par-four 17th proving costly.

Herman’s win was his second on the PGA Tour and first since the 2016 Houston Open.

Sepp Straka (66) finished outright third at 23 under, a shot ahead of Matt Jones (63) and Austin Cook (70).