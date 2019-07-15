Tony Romo defends celebrity golf title at American Century Championship

Tony Romo celebrated a wire-to-wire win in celebrity field including Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo claimed his second successive American Century Championship title.

Romo has taken a liking to golf and after retiring from the NFL in 2016, the four-time Pro Bowler began to try his hand at the game finding some success — most notably at the popular annual celebrity tournament.

The 39-year-old successfully defended his title with a wire-to-wire victory at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on Sunday.

“It’s an honor to win this tournament,” Romo said. “I came in with confidence and this is some of the best golf I’ve played these past few weeks.

“When I won last year, every shot mattered. This year, it was easier. That’s why we practice so much.”

Romo finished his round with a two-over-par 74. The tournament uses a modified Stableford scoring system, which awarded the Cowboys great 20 points in his winning efforts.

He finished at 71 for the tournament, well in front of runner-up and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (61)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry finished in a tie for seventh at 50, ahead of the likes of Carson Palmer, Ray Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Golden Tate, Vince Carter, Andre Iguodala and Kyle Lowry.