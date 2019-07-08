Matthew Wolff, 20, claimed his first PGA Tour win with success at the 3M Open.

Matthew Wolff sunk a long eagle putt at the final hole to win the 3M Open for his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, the 2019 NCAA champion, holed a brilliant 26-foot putt to finish with a six-under 65 in the final round.

That lifted the American to 21 under, securing a one-stroke win ahead of Bryson DeChambeau (66) and Collin Morikawa (66) at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Wolff, who has drawn attention for his unusual swing, earned the win in only his third start as a professional.

He became the ninth youngest winner in PGA Tour history and the youngest since Jordan Spieth at the 2013 John Deere Classic.

Wolff needed the walk-off putt after DeChambeau, who entered the day in a three-way tie for the lead with Wolff and Morikawa, had hit his own spectacular shot on 18 on his way to an eagle and 20 under.

After following two birdies with a bogey at the ninth, Wolff picked up shots at 10, 14 and 15 before his spectacular finish.

DeChambeau produced a similar round, even through nine holes before making three birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

Adam Hadwin shot a four-under 67 to finish fourth, three shots back, while Carlos Ortiz (64) and Wyndham Clark (68) finished tied for fifth place, four shots behind Wolff.