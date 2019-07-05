A strong finish helped Scott Piercy take a two-stroke lead after the 3M Open first round.

Scott Piercy made a brilliant start to the 3M Open, shooting a nine-under 62 in the opening round on Thursday.

The American was in form at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, grabbing a two-stroke lead.

Piercy’s 62 tied his best round of the year. He finished off his day with six birdies on his final eight holes.

Hideki Matsuyama was in the lead for much of the day as he made eight birdies to just one dropped shot, but Piercy closed out his round on fire.

Matsuyama finished with a seven-under 64 to be tied for second with Adam Hadwin.

Hadwin had three birdies on his front nine and five on the back to go with one bogey.

Five players, including Brian Harman, sit three shots back of Piercy at six under.

Bryson DeChambeau made a solid start with a five-under 66, while world number one Brooks Koepka carded a 67.

Jason Day opened with a two-under 69 to be tied for 50th and Phil Mickelson struggled to a three-over 74.