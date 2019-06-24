Hannah Green carded a final-round 72 to complete a wire-to-wire one-stroke victory at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Sunday.
Hannah Green broke through for her first major title by winning the Women’s PGA Championship.
Green carded a final-round 72 to complete a wire-to-wire one-stroke victory at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Sunday.
The 22-year-old mixed three birdies with three bogeys as she became the first Australian since Hall of Famer Karrie Webb in 2001 to win the LPGA Tour tournament.
A five-foot par on the final hole saw Green finish nine under overall, just ahead of defending champion Park Sung-hyun (68), who birdied the 18th before her unheralded rival made a clutch putt.
An unforgettable moment @hannahgreengolf gets up and down from the sand to complete her wire-to-wire win of the @KPMGWomensPGA! pic.twitter.com/ob51nBwgEm
— LPGA (@LPGA) June 23, 2019
“It’s awesome,” added Green. “I’ve always wanted to win in front of an Aussie crowd. I felt even that’s what it was like today. Anything to just be winning in majors the first event.
“I actually didn’t feel too nervous the first few. Obviously I heard Sung made the last one, knew I needed to make par. Didn’t want to play that hole again. I’m really happy I made it.”
This week’s motto @KPMGWomensPGA is #InspireGreatness.
There’s no one who has inspired @hannahgreengolf more than the great @Karrie_Webb. pic.twitter.com/u6Bc1Bje7i
— LPGA (@LPGA) June 23, 2019
Meanwhile, American pair Danielle Kang (70) and Lizette Salas (72) rounded out the top five – four shots behind Green.