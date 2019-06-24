Chez Reavie did enough at the Travelers Championship to close out his first PGA Tour win since 2008.

Chez Reavie ended an 11-year wait for a second PGA Tour win, securing the Travelers Championship title by four strokes on Sunday.

Reavie, who had not won on the PGA Tour since July 2008 prior to his start at the tournament, carded a one-under 69 in the final round to reach 17 under.

The American seemingly had a comfortable lead entering the final round and was sitting six strokes in front of the rest of the field.

But, Keegan Bradley managed to put the pressure on the Kansas native.

A victory 11 years in the making. Chez Reavie is back in the winner’s circle with a 4-shot victory @TravelersChamp. It’s his first win since 2008. pic.twitter.com/VPntuuxoBO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 23, 2019

Bradley carded six birdies, four of which came on the back nine. At one point he pulled within one stroke of Reavie but a double bogey on the par-four 17th hole dropped Bradley back down the leaderboard.

Reavie responded with his lone birdie on the back nine at the 17th.

First birdie on the back nine for Chez Reavie, and he heads to his final hole with a four-shot lead @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/MR5eNw4pdO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 23, 2019

Bradley finished in a tie for second place at 13 under with Zack Sucher.

Vaughn Taylor climbed into a top-five finish after he carded six birdies on the back nine alone to make up for an up-and-down start. Taylor finished in fourth place at 12 under for his best result of the year.

Paul Casey, Joaquin Niemann and Kevin Tway rounded out the top five. The trio finished at 11 under.

There was a sizable tie for eighth place at 10 under that included Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day and Abraham Ancer.