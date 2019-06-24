Pavan edges out Fitzpatrick in Munich thriller

Matthew Fitzpatrick’s battling performance at the BMW International Open was not enough as Andrea Pavan clinched the title in Munich.

Andrea Pavan claimed his second European Tour title after beating Matthew Fitzpatrick in a tight play-off at the BMW International Open.

Pavan had slipped to four shots behind overnight leader Jordan Smith heading into the final round on Sunday, but carded an impressive 66 to set the target at 15 under.

It looked as though Fitzpatrick would still have the edge when he entered the final stretch with a share of the lead, only to bogey the 17th.

Fitzpatrick managed to pull the shot back on the final hole to set up a play-off in rainy conditions, but Pavan held his nerve and claimed the title when his English opponent failed with an attempted chip from a bunker.

“It’s amazing,” said Pavan. “I thought I had a chance starting the day. I was playing very well coming into the week, I just hit a few bad drives.

“I was feeling the rush. It just felt great, it was really close.”

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, was frustrated with his performance on the greens.

“It’s just been a tough season so far, really, not holing the putts,” he said.

“I’ve been playing well, that showed coming here and getting into a play-off. It’s a good week overall but disappointed not to top it off.”

Smith’s par saw him relinquish the lead he had taken off Martin Kaymer on Saturday, and the Englishman eventually finished on 13 under alongside defending champion Matt Wallace and Matthias Schwab, who carded 71 despite leading by two with seven holes to play.

Edoardo Molinari scored a fine five under to join a batch of seven players tied for third, while two-time major champion Kaymer finished five shots off the pace.