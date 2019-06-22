Hannah Green is in control at the Women’s PGA Championship, but several major champions are chasing.

Hannah Green opened up a three-stroke lead at the halfway mark of the Women’s PGA Championship on Friday.

The Australian carded a three-under 69 in the second round at Hazeltine National Golf Club to climb into seven under.

Green, who is ranked 114th in the world, made four birdies to go with a bogey during her second round.

She is set to be tested by a formidable chasing pack heading into the weekend, with Ariya Jutanugarn (70) outright second at four under, a shot ahead of Lydia Ko (70) and defending champion Park Sung-hyun (71).

The second round at @Hazeltine saw @hannahgreengolf extend her lead while some familiar names crept towards the top of the leaderboard. HIGHLIGHTS pic.twitter.com/AR1Z85C7Yt — LPGA (@LPGA) June 22, 2019

Jutanugarn is a two-time major champion, while Ko is aiming for her first major success since 2016.

World number one Ko Jin-young fired a five-under 67 to get back to even par and a tie for 16th.