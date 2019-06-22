Sucher leads Travelers Championship, Spieth misses cut

Zack Sucher carded a five-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead at the Travelers Championship.

Zack Sucher is in position for his first PGA Tour win after taking solo possession of the lead at the Travelers Championship, while Jordan Spieth missed the cut.

Sucher, who turned professional in 2009, shot a five-under 65 in the second round on Friday and is now 11 under for the tournament with a two-stroke advantage over the rest of the field.

He managed to find a way out of the crowded leaderboard that had six golfers tied for the lead at the beginning of the day.

Sucher mixed an eagle with four birdies and a bogey to take control of the event.

Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley are close behind in second place at nine under, with Bronson Burgoon and Ryan Moore also trailing in fourth at eight under.

Burgoon, another American chasing his first Tour win, had back-to-back birdies at the start of his round to get to just one stroke off the lead, but then fell back down the leaderboard after a double bogey before the turn and another bogey on his back nine.

Meanwhile, Spieth missed his third cut of the year despite carding a one-under 69, his opening 73 proving costly.

Moore had a low round of six-under 64 to jump up into contention but there was another golfer who went even lower.

Jason Day shot the best round of the day – a seven-under 63. He had four consecutive birdies on his first five holes, and was bogey-free on Friday – a nice improvement from Thursday when he carded a bogey and double bogey late in his round.

“I was very patient, especially after the start that I had,” Day said.

“Shooting even par was a little bit disappointing yesterday. To get off to that start today, I just kind of settled into it, just kind of pick away at the golf course.”

Day will enter the weekend in a seven-way tie for sixth place at seven under with the likes of Paul Casey, Robert Streb and Andrew Putnam.

The 2018 Travelers champion Bubba Watson will also play into the weekend. He is tied for 26th at five under.