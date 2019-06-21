Green sets pace at Women’s PGA Championship

Hannah Green had a bogey-free start at Hazeltine, where the 22-year-old holed four birdies in persistent rain and tough winds.
No Australian golfer has won the major tournament since Karrie Webb in 2001 but Green carded a four-under-par 68 to set the early pace on Thursday.
Green had a bogey-free start at Hazeltine National Golf Club, where the 22-year-old holed four birdies in persistent rain and tough winds in Minnesota.
“I didn’t own a pair of rain pants. That was difficult. I only brought one jacket and I was freezing cold. My caddy and I both really weren’t prepared for the rain,” Green said.
“Luckily my boyfriend [Jarryd Felton] was able to run home and get a jacket for me to put on, which definitely helped. I think we’ll be investing in some rain pants!”
Defending champion Park Sung-hyun is two shots further back, alongside Amy Yang, Kim In-Kyung, Annie Park, Lin Xiyu and Ariya Jutanugarn.