McIlroy raised the jersey of Raptors guard Kyle Lowry after winning the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy is rooting for the Raptors.

McIlroy raised the jersey of Toronto guard Kyle Lowry after winning the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Raptors enter Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors one win away from their first championship in franchise history.

“It’s really cool. I’ve had such a great week here in Canada,” McIlroy told CBS Sports after the tournament. “The people couldn’t have been nicer, more welcoming. It helped I was cheering for the Raptors. … Obviously, I hope they get it done on Monday. It’s been an awesome week.”

The Raptors later congratulated McIlroy on Twitter.

McIlroy shot a phenomenal 9-under 61 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday. He was 22 under overall for the tournament and won by seven strokes.

“It was just awesome,” McIlroy told CBS after his win. “I said from the start I wanted to be aggressive. I played with so much freedom yesterday, I just wanted to keep that going today. Tied for the lead, going out and playing with that freedom, it gives me so much confidence.

“Obviously, this is a huge tournament to win, I’m very proud of myself. Going forward this season, to play the way I did in a final round like this, I’m going take a lot from this.”

Toronto, meanwhile, took a 3-1 series lead over Golden State with a 105-92 road win Friday.

Game 5 will tipoff Monday at 9 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.