Thailand go closest to pin to win GolfSixes

Thailand were crowned GolfSixes champions as Phachara Khongwatmai went closest to the pin to defeat England in Portugal.

Phachara Khongwatmai’s pinpoint accuracy led Thailand to a dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the final of the GolfSixes on Saturday.

A seesaw battle between the two nations was sealed on the second extra hole as Khongwatmai went closest to the pin in a windy Cascais, Portugal.

His superb effort off the sixth tee rolled to within a few feet of the flag, ensuring victory alongside Thongchai Jaidee as England duo Paul Waring and Tom Lewis passed up chances to seal success for their country.

“We used a lot of energy. We were excited to be on the course,” said Jaidee.

“The wind was getting stronger and made it difficult, but we got the win and I’m very happy.”

Waring and Lewis each had a putt to win it at the end of the regulation six holes, while the first play-off hole also failed to split the teams.

But Khongwatmai stepped up when it mattered to secure €100,000 for himself and veteran playing partner Jaidee.

Italy took third with a 3-0 win over Spain.