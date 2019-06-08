Jaidee ace eliminates holders Ireland

Thongchai Jaidee hit the “perfect shot” to put Thailand through to the quarter-finals of the innovative GolfSixes.
Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee made the first hole-in-one in GolfSixes history to eliminate defending champions Ireland in Portugal.
Jaidee aced the sixth and final hole at Oitavos Dunes on Friday to seal a 3-1 victory and set up a quarter-final showdown with Scotland.
“I had a perfect shot,” said Jaidee. “We’re very excited to be in the tournament. Finally we got through and that’s the main thing we have to do.”
Australia defeated Germany Women by a foot and seven inches in a nearest-the-pin play-off to take second place in Group C, booking a meeting with Group D winners Spain.
France and Italy will also meet in the last eight, while Group A winners England will take on Group B runners-up Sweden.
The innovative event has a swimming pool which players tee off over at the sixth hole along with a DJ, with two women’s teams participating and contestants allowed to wear shorts and use measuring devices.
Aces, Donaldson dancing & much more
Day one at the #GolfSixes was full of drama. pic.twitter.com/DJHChOFSyS
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 7, 2019